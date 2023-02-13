Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old student studying at IIT-Bombay allegedly died by suicide by jumping from his hostel building in Mumbai. The student was identified as Darshan Solanki, who hails from Ahmedabad in the Gujarat state, police said. He was studying in first year of B.Tech mechanical programme at the IIT-Bombay campus located in Powai area in the city.

Only three months ago, the deceased student had taken admission into the prestigious institute. He jumped from the seventh floor of the hostel building of the IIT. The immediate reason for his extreme step was not found. The suicide of the first year student created an uproar on the IIT campus. No suicide note was found in his hostel room.

The police inspected the spot on the campus and came to a conclusion that the student might have jumped from the refuge area of the seventh floor of the hostel building. A case of accidental death has been registered. The security guards at the hostel buildings were the first to spot the dead body of the deceased student.

The institute authorities have informed the family members of the student. The police said further investigation will continue to find out the actual cause of the student's death. As the student is studying in first year only, the police and the institute authorities are inquiring into the matter from all angles.

