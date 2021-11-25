Mumbai: Maharashtra Minority Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday gave an undertaking before the Bombay High Court that he will not tweet against Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede till the court hears the matter next on December 9.

This comes after the court reprimanded Nawab Malik for not approaching the caste scrutiny committee but making allegations about Wankhede's caste certificate in the media.

Earlier on Thursday, sharing the death certificate of Sameer Wankhede's mother, Malik alleged that the NCB official had forged the document.

Mallik alleged that there are two death certificates of Zahida Dawood Wankhede, with each mentioning different religions. Sharing both the death certificates, Malik in a tweet said, "Another forgery, Muslim for funeral and Hindu for the official document? Blessed is Dawood Gyandev."

Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede had filed a defamation suit against Nawab Malik, alleging that he has been defaming his family through social media and press conferences. In the suit, he had also stated that Malik has been creating trouble by publicizing their family's information.

Read: NCB official Sameer Wankhede forged death certificate of his mother, Nawab Malik claims