Ahmednagar (Shirdi): A touching scene unfolded at the shrine of Shirdi Saibaba in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Saturday, as a woman from Hyderabad, after the demise of her husband due to COVID in 2021, donated her reforged 'mangalsutra' in the form of a necklace.

"The devotee, Kalyani Polvarnam, had told me that she had received support from the deity in times of crisis and wanted to repay the debt this time," Shirdi Saibaba Trust CEO Bhagyashree Banayat said.

Kalyani, on the other hand, said she had no intention to seek the price of the necklace in terms of monetary value. "I do not want to price this. Whatever I have given is extremely minuscule but has emotional value. My husband was an IAS officer from the West Bengal cadre, and he passed away about one and a half years back.

I did not have much faith in divinity in general, or in Saibaba, but decided to make the trip once after hearing several times from those near me. I had made a promise to put this up for offering but could not find the requisite papers. Within 10 minutes of taking the resolution, I found the papers. This further firmed my belief," she stated.

When inquired, personnel from Saibaba Sansthan estimated the necklace to weigh about 15 tolas, and with a market price of Rs 7,10,000.