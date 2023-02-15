Mumbai: In a tragic incident, two people died on the spot after a huge concrete block from the 42nd floor of an under-construction building fell on them. The incident took place near the Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai's Worli at around 9.40 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Sabir Ali and 30-year-old Ibrahim Ali Khan. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) officials said the mishap occurred while the construction work was underway. A large concrete brick fell from the 42nd floor of the building and crushed two people under it. The concrete chips from the block damaged the cars parked on the road.

BMC official said the police and 108 ambulances reached the spot after they received the information about the incident. "The two were rushed to Nair Hospital, where they were declared "brought dead" by the doctors. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. The police have also launched an investigation into this matter," the official said.

Safety in question- Netizens questioned the safety measures in place in such buildings. This is so scary, there should be safety norms to be taken care even in Metro Construction above motorable roads(sic), wrote a Twitter user. Amazing safety standards across Mumbai, whether be it highway, city roads, construction sites, falling trees, open manholes, polluted drinking water, local trains list never ending(sic), wrote another user.

"Health and safety practices are a joke in many construction sites in India. Such negligence deserves punishment and deter contractors from being negligent," another user tweeted, while one of the users pointed out the incident has an eerie similarity to the movie Final Destination.

