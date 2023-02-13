Pune (Maharashtra): Google company's office in Pune faced a hoax bomb threat as the police registered a case against a Hyderabad-based person who allegedly mad the call while in an inebriated condition. No suspicious object was found during the searches made at Google office located in Koregaon Park in Pune.

The entire building was inspected by the bomb detection team last night. The police officers and bomb disposal teams also visited the spot. On Sunday, a person from Hyderabad allegedly called Google India's Mumbai office in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) and informed that a bomb had been planted in their company office in Pune.

Consequently, the BKC police have registered a case against a person named Panyam Babu Shivanand, a resident of Hyderabad. In his telephone call, the accused informed that he had planted a bomb in the office of Google in Pune. After this, the BKC police immediately informed their counterparts in Pune. Accordingly, the police did not find any suspicious items when they checked there.

Eventually, the Mumbai Police was informed about the hoax threat. On behalf of Google, one Dilip Tambe filed a complaint at the BKC police station. Based on this, the police have registered a case against Sivananda for issuing threats under various sections of IPC. A team of the BKC police has left for Hyderabad for further investigation.