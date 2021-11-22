Amravati (Maharashtra): Slamming Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the investigation being conducted in the violence in Maharashtra after a rally against Tripura violence, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that he believes that the rally was part of a bigger conspiracy and only people associated with Hindutva groups and BJP were being arrested.

"An incident that did not even happen in Tripura was spread through fake creative and a protest was organized against it. I consider this rally to be part of a bigger conspiracy. People of one religion are being targeted after the protest ended," said Fadnavis.

"We condemn the way the one-sided investigation that is undergoing, a list of people associated with Hindutva groups and BJP are only being arrested irrespective of the fact whether they were present or not present at the spot. If this investigation is not stopped then BJP volunteers will go together and fill in the jails," he added. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on November 12 from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

Tripura Inspector General (IG) Law and Order in-charge Saurabh Tripathi earlier said that fake photos and videos were being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some "anti-national" and "disturbing" elements.

He said, "No fire incident took place at any mosque in Tripura. The police have registered specific complaints and started probing on whatever had happened. And, regarding the malicious campaign in social media, cases were also registered".

