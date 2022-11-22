Aurangabad (Maharashtra): In a shocking case, a Hindu boy was allegedly assaulted for refusing to convert to Islam to marry a Muslim girl. He along with his family was tortured by his Muslim girlfriend's family.

The victim, identified as Deepak Sonwane, is a BE Mechanical Engineer residing in Aurangabad. He was introduced to a Muslim girl in 2018 studying in the same college. Soon after they got into a relationship and decided to get married in the year 2021. When the couple broke this news to the girl's family, Deepak was asked to convert to Islam.

Refusing to convert, Deepak was thrashed by the girl's family. This torture continued for days. Deepak was kidnapped from his own house and was thrashed brutally. The boy also alleged that he was put in jail in false cases and an amount of Rs 11 lakh was also extorted from him. He said his family was also tortured. He also claimed that he was forcibly circumcised. The victim also alleged that he was beaten up by the workers of Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jalil.

Nikhil Gupta, Commissioner of Police said that "an ACP level officer is investigating the whole matter. Facts about this case can only be known after the inquiry report comes." State Co-operation Minister Atul Save demanding action against the accused said, "this is a serious matter and strict action must be taken against the accused."