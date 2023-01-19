Mumbai: Shyam Manav, president of Andhashraddha Nirmuloon Samiti, accused Dhirendra Shastri, head of the Bageshwar Dham, Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, of spreading “witchcraft and superstitions in the name of Ramkathe”. The accusations came after a religious gathering at Nagpur's Reshimbag Maidan last week.

Manav alleged that Dhirendra Shastri is “spreading witchcraft and superstitions in the name of Ramkathe”. “Witchcraft is being encouraged in the name of 'divine darbar' and 'pret darbar'. Apart from this, the common people are being looted, cheated and exploited in the name of God and religion,” Manav said. The Andhashraddha Nirmuloon Samiti has also demanded action against Maharaj from the police.

Manav also held a meeting over the matter. At the meeting, Manav asked the participants to “expose” Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. The speakers expressed their views on the manner in which “superstitions are being spread” by Dhirendra Shastri. However, a controversy erupted during the programme.

According to sources, representatives of some Hindu organisations wanted to pose questions to Shyam Manav. Even though the programme was over, questions were not allowed in Shyam Manav's programme, sources said. They said that amid confusion, angry Hindu organisation activists raised slogans against the Akhil Bharatiya Andhasraddha Nirmuloon Samiti.

Sources said that the activists wanted to ask some questions to Shyam Manav, but even though the programme was over by then, they were not given a chance. The people of the Hindu organisation raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram, after which the police intervened and all the members of the Hindu organisation were taken out of the hall.