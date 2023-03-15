Nagpur (Maharashtra): A 78-year-old patient infected with the H3N2 virus died in Nagpur taking the total number of deaths to five. The 78-year-old was receiving treatment in a private hospital, and also had hypertension and diabetes.

However, it is not yet clear whether the patient died as a result of the influenza virus. An examination report is expected to be released on Wednesday, which will provide more information about the cause of death.

This is the fifth death recorded in the country so far. The first death was registered a week ago in Karnataka and that was followed by a death of a person in Haryana but in both the cases the doctors said that co-morbidity was the reason behind the death. Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Vadodara, a 58-year-old woman has died after being suspected of having the H3N2 virus. Her influenza infection has not yet been officially confirmed.

In Maharashtra, 352 patients with the H3N2 virus have been identified so far, according to the state's health minister, Tanaji Sawant. He stated that all patients are currently receiving treatment and hospitals have been alerted to remain vigilant. Sawant also reassured the public that H3N2 is not typically fatal and can be treated with medical intervention.

Across the country, the number of patients with the virus is increasing rapidly. Symptoms include cold and cough, and patients can be ill for up to 20 days. However, experts believe that the disease can be cured within four to five days with medical intervention.

In response to the spread of the virus, the government in Puducherry has announced that all schools up to class 8 will be closed from March 16 to March 26. The order applies to schools in all four regions of the Union Territory, including Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, and Mahe. The move has been made in response to the prevalence of the H3N2 virus, which has been particularly prevalent among children.