Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Charkop police in Mumbai arrested a gym trainer for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman. Based on the woman's complaint, the Charkop Police registered a case against the accused under section 354 of the IPC and arrested the accused.

Police said, "The accused had been inappropriately touching a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of training her, the woman protested and lodged a complaint at the police station after which an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested."