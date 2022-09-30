Mumbai: Three women run a budget-friendly gym center together in Khadak, a Muslim-majority area of Mumbai in the capital of Maharashtra, the purpose of which is to help the women of this area to meet their fitness needs and simultaneously adhere to their tradition of veils.

Samira, Tasneem, and Kalyani run the centre. They say that their aim behind opening the gym is for the fitness and betterment of the housewives in the densely populated area. Being a Muslim majority area, the women prefer to be in privacy. The concept has gained currency, and now the number of members of the gym is more than 100.

Samira is associated with many non-governmental organizations that work for women's empowerment. "The women avoid going to open spaces or where they are not able to adhere to purdah (veil). So we thought of something where the women of the area can come without any hesitation," Samira said. Kalyani, a yoga teacher with eight years of experience says that people can come and join the gym as they charge very less. Tasneem, on the other hand, is a gym trainer.

These areas of Mumbai are Muslim-majority areas, trapped in the arms of poverty, these settlements are deprived of medical facilities and basic facilities. This gym facility is likely to go a long way to help the women of this area to meet their fitness needs and simultaneously adhere to their tradition of veils.