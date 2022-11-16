Aurangabad (Maharashtra): A girl jumped from a moving auto-rickshaw after its driver allegedly started a vulgar conversation with her. She sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to a hospital. A case was registered against the accused driver at the Kranti Chowk police station. Police said the accused, identified as Syed Akbar, has been arrested.

Police Inspector Ganpat Darade said that "this incident took place on November 13, when the 18-year-old girl was returning from her NEET coaching class. She took the rickshaw from Gopal Tea Centre as both her father and brother who usually pick her up from class were not present. As the girl was in the hospital, a case was registered after taking her statement two days later."

Darade further said, "according to the statement given by the girl, Syed Akbar started an obscene conversation as he accelerated the rickshaw. Seeing this inappropriate behavior of the driver, the girl got frightened and jumped out of the moving rickshaw. This incident was caught on a CCTV installed. The police arrested the auto rickshaw driver Syed Akbar and seized his vehicle as well. Syed Akbar is a native of Mumbai and a father of three daughters."