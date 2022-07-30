Chandrapur: Four women died due to a lightning strike in Maharashtra's Chandrapur village on Saturday. The women were working in the fields at Vaigaon in Warora taluk of the district. The incident took place at around 4 pm. The deceased have been identified as Hiravati Zade (40), Parvata Ramesh Zade (65), Madhumati Zade (20) and Reena Gajabhe (20).

Warora police station personnel as well as other local officials reached the spot for inspection, said Sub Divisional Officer Subhash Shinde. He informed that lightning struck when the four took shelter under a tree to get respite from the rain. Shinde also noted that families of the deceased would be provided financial compensation.