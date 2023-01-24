Pune: Police recovered four unidentified bodies from Bhima river in Pargaon area of Daund taluka of Pune district. According to police, the bodies were found between January 18 and January 23. Police sources said that on January 18, local fishermen were fishing in Bhima river in the Pargaon limits of Daund taluka when they spotted the body of a woman in the riverbed

On January 20, another body of a man was found. On January 21, the body of another woman was found again. And the very next day on January 23, the body of another man was found. The four bodies of two men and two women are said to be aged in their late 30s and mid 40s. As per police sources, the bodies are likely to be of the same family while an official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard.

As per a police officer, out of the four recovered bodies, three bodies have been shifted for psot-mortem and it is expected that there will be a breakthrough in the investigation once the report is available. Soon after the bodies were recovered, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal visited the incident sites and reviewed the situation.

The Rural Superintendent of Police instructed the police to expedite the probe into the case and to identify the bodies. Sources said that the bodies might be of two couples. However, an official confirmation into the matter is still awaited in this regard. Police said that a key was found with the one of the bodies, while a mobile phone and gold purchase receipt were found with the body of a woman. Police are investigating how the bodies landed in the riverbed. All possible angles, including murder, are being probed in the case.