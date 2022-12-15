Chandrapur (Maharashtra): One does not usually expect to come out with his snacks from the kitchen in Telangana and then enter the hall of his house which is located in Maharashtra. But this is exactly what has happened to a family of 13 members who lives in the house on the border of Telangana and Maharashtra.

A house at Maharajguda village is literally divided between two states as half of the house falls into Maharashtra and another half into Telangana. The owner of the house Uttam Pawar said that four rooms of the house fall in Maharashtra while the other four rooms have gone to Telangana.

Even though the family pays taxes to gram panchayats of both states, they also enjoy benefits under Telangana as well as the Maharashtra government. Pawar said that the kitchen of his house falls into Telangana and the bedroom and hall are in Maharashtra since the border survey in 1969 adding his the family does not face any problems.

"Our house is divided between Maharashtra and Telangana, but till today we have not had any problem with it, we pay property tax in both the states and take advantage of the schemes of both states," he added. Both Maharashtra and Telangana have laid their claims on 14 villages along the Maharashtra-Telangana border.

Even though the Supreme Court has ruled that the villages belong to Maharashtra, Telangana continues to claim the villages as its part. Among them, one of the 14 villages is Maharajaguda village, which is divided between the two states.