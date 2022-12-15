Pune: Four people allegedly died of electrocution while installing an electric motor in the river in Maharashtra's Pune on Thursday. The four deceased have been identified as Vitthal Sudam Malusare, Sunny Vitthal Malusare, Amol Chandrakant Malusare and Ananda Gyanoba Jadhav were from the Nigdi village of Bhor in Maharashtra.

According to sources, the four deceased went to install an electric motor in the river and died due to electric shock. On being informed, the Rajgad police reached the spot. The bodies of two dead out of four have been found, sources said.

(Further details awaited)