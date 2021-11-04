Navi Mumbai: Police have nabbed a doctor and three women who were attempting to sell a newborn baby. The three women were from Taloja and the doctor had his own clinic in Kamotha.

Identified as Pankaj Patil, the doctor had sold the baby for a mere Rs 4 lakh. The doctor is currently in the custody of Kamothe Police.

Kamothe Police had received information that a doctor running a clinic called Family Health Care in Kamothe Sector 8 would sell a baby for Rs4 lakh. The police set up a trap to arrest the doctor.

According to the police, Naik Manthan Patil, a private judge, went to Dr Pankaj Patil's hospital to buy the baby. He also took with him the amount of Rs4 lakh demanded by Dr Patil. After seeing the money, the doctor called the woman who was selling the baby and asked her to come to the clinic.

According to the report, three women from Taloja came to the clinic with the baby girl. According to the agreed transaction, Dr Pankaj Patil took the money and handed over the baby.

The women and the doctor were arrested red-handed by a team of Assistant Inspector Mahala, who set a trap outside the clinic.

