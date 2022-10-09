Khandarmalwadi (Maharashtra): Four boys, who went to take a bath in a small pond in the Khandarmalwadi of Sangamner taluka in Maharashtra, were electrocuted on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Aniket Arun Bardai, Omkar Arun Bardai, Darshan Ajit Bardai and Viraj Ajit Bardai. The power line snapped and fell into the water. The boys unknowingly went inside the pond and died of electric shock. Villagers expressed their anger against the electricity distribution company for their negligence.

A pall of gloom descended on the village. On receiving information, Shiv Sena’s taluk chief Janardan Aher, Ashok Wagh and Ramnath Kajbe rushed to the spot. The employees of the power company were called. After that, the bodies of the children were fished out. Later, they informed the police. Raju Khedkar, assistant constable of Ghargaon Police Station under the supervision of Inspector Sunil Patil and other police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.