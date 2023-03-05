Latur: In a shocking incident, the cousin of former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar shot himself dead in Latur on Sunday morning. The 81-year-old former Union minister's cousin Chandrashekhar Patil Chakurkar lived in Adarsh Colony area of Latur and was reportedly distressed as he was suffering from some illness for a prolonged period.

Chandrashekhar used to go out for a walk in the morning every day. After returning, he would first visit Shivraj Patil Chakurkar's house and then go to his own house. Sometimes he would have tea and read the newspaper with the former Union Minister. When Chandrasekhar returned after his morning walk today, the former Union Minister was having tea while his son was on the second floor. Unlike previous occasions, Chandrasekhar did not join him for tea, but went upstairs. After sometime, a gun shot was heard. The former minister's son rushed, along with a servant, and found Chandrasekhar lying in a pool of blood.

The police were informed and cops reached the spot immediately. The body was sent for post-mortem. The deceased, survived by two sons and two daughters, looked after his ancestral farm. All his children are married. He was currently living in a flat in the neighbourhood with one of his sons.

It was learnt that as his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were in the house in the morning, he died by suicide at the Union Minister's house. Chakurkar's advocate Lingraj Patil said that the deceased was suffering from some illness and used to remain distressed about it. He may have died by suicide due to such constant distress, Patil said.