Navi Mumbai: At least four people were injured and several others are feared trapped after a portion of the five-story Jimmy Park building in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area collapsed on Saturday. According to initial inputs, ceiling of a sixth-floor flat collapsed damaging apartments below it. Rescue operations are underway with at least three fire tenders and multiple ambulances at the spot. Belapur constituency MLA Manda Mhatre and Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar are also at the accident site.

Further details are awaited.