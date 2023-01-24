Mumbai: Police registered a case against five persons following the death of a teenager, who died by suicide due to ragging at a government ITI in the Lonar area of the Buldana district of Maharashtra earlier this month. The case relates to the death of 19-year-old Kailas Gaikwad at the Industrial Training Institute in Lonar on January 18.

The family of the deceased Kailas alleged that he was forced to take extreme step by his fellow students who ragged him. The family of the deceased also accused Kailas's teacher of abusing him, which also drove him to resort to the extreme step. Following a complaint by the family of the deceased, the Lonar police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including abetment to the suicide Maharashtra Harassment Act, 1999, against five people.

Reports said that four people have been arrested in the case. Further investigation into the case was going on. The untimely death of the teenager at the Industrial Training Institute in Lonar had created a sensation on the campus. It is said that Kailas died by suicide by hanging himself inside his hostel building.

The family of the deceased Kailas alleged that he had called his uncle and told him that some students were ragging him at the hostel. The family said that the accused students were mentally harassing him in the name of ragging him by asking him to remove his clothes. A purported audio clip has surfaced of Kailas complaining to his uncle over the phone that the accused ITI teacher was also abusing him for no reason. The accused were arrested, including three students, along with the hostel housekeeper and one teacher.