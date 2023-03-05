Buldhana (Maharashtra): Five miscreants have been arrested for leaking a Class XII Mathematics paper in Sindkhed Raja taluka of Maharashtra's Buldhana district on March 3. It is learnt that the candidates already entered the examination hall by the time the question paper went viral. The examination is being conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. A case was registered at Sindkhed Raja police station on the day of the examination.

Another case was registered at Sakharkheda Police station Saturday night and five persons were arrested, including two teachers. Four of the accused have been identified as Ganesh Nagre, Pawan Nagre, Ganesh Palve and Gopal Shingane, Sakharkheda police chief Nandkishore Kale Thanedar said. The secretary of the State Board Anuradha Oak clarified that there will not be any re-examination of the Mathematics paper that has been leaked.

The State Board secretary said that two pages of the Mathematics question paper were released after 10.30 am. As per board instructions, it is mandatory for candidates to be present at the examination hall before the 10.30 am session and before the 2.30 pm session. Since the paper went viral after 10:30 am students could not get access to the leaked paper anywhere in the state. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar took a dig at the Eknath Shinde government by showing pictures of the paper leak on social media on the floor of the House. The police are presently investigating the case.