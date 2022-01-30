Chandigarh/Pune: Five people have died in a car accident that took place on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra early on Sunday morning. All the passengers in the car are known to be hailing from Haryana. The police further stated that five of them died on the spot.

According to information, the car, carrying five travellers, was going towards Mumbai when the vehicle suddenly lost control. The car jumped the divider and crossed into the other lane, colliding with another oncoming vehicle. The collision resulted in an explosion in the car that took the life of all onboard.

Later, passersby informed the local administration about the accident.

At present, the police are investigating the case.

