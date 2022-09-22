Mumbai: A suspected case of lumpy skin disease in an animal has been detected in Mumbai suburb of Khar, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Thursday. So far, the metropolis has not reported any confirmed case of lumpy skin disease which affects cattle like cows and buffaloes.

The official said they have sent samples of the cattle showing symptoms of the disease for lab examination and a report was awaited. The report is likely to be received tonight (Thursday night), the civic official said, but did not disclose details about the animal except that it was found in Khar in Western suburbs.

Meanwhile, the BMC, in a release, said Mumbai has over 27,500 cattle, including 24,388 buffaloes. Of these, 2,203 cows have already been given the vaccine against the lumpy skin disease and the remaining will be inoculated by next week, the release said.

Highlighting steps taken to prevent an outbreak of the disease, the civic body said it has already started a survey of cattle in Mumbai and undertaken measures like spraying insecticides in 'tabelas' and 'gaushalas (animal shelter homes). The civic official said as a precautionary measure, the BMC has stopped slaughter of buffaloes in the city from September 9.

Lumpy skin is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects such as mosquitoes and flies. The disease causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death of the infected cattle. (PTI)