Mumbai: A fire broke out on the sets of the TV show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at around 4 pm on Friday after a cylinder exploded in the Goregaon Film City of Maharashtra, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. There was no report of anyone injured as of now, however, no fire safety measures have been taken on the sets where a scene involving children was being filmed. Eight fire engines of the Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot and the dousing operation was underway, the official said

Around 2,000 people were present on the Neil Bhatt starring 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' sets. The show has an engaging storyline and a huge number of dedicated fan following and the show is one of the fastest-growing shows. The fire from the sets also affected nearby shoots, including 'Teri Meri Dooriyaan' and 'Ajooni'.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the head of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, shared details of the incident. He demanded that an FIR be registered against 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' producers, channels and production house. He also said that an investigation should be ordered against the Film City's director.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a shop next to Mesco School in the Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane, informed the officials on Friday. "Heavy smoke billowed out of the building. Soon after receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot," said the officials. Reportedly, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread to the upper floors. Adding further information, the officials said, "No casualties have been reported in the fire."