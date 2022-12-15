Mumbai: Two fire brigade personnel suffered minor injuries while extinguishing a fire in a 61-storey building in central Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

The fire that started in a flat on the 22nd floor of `One Avighna Park' building in Curry Road area around 10.45 am was doused after three hours, by 1.50 pm. Earlier, officials had said that it had started on the 14th floor.

Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer, told PTI that there was no one inside the flat where the fire broke out. The cause of the fire was being probed, he added.

Firemen Ramdas Shivram Sanas (37) and Mahesh Ravindra Patil (26) suffered minor injuries and were rushed to the civic-run KEM hospital. Both were discharged after treatment.

More than ten fire brigade vehicles were at the spot. In October 2021, a major fire had broken out on the 19th floor of the same residential complex in which a 30-year-old security guard died while saving others. (PTI)