Pune: A major fire broke out at several warehouses located in Paragnagar area of suburban Kondhwa here on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured and the blaze was soon put out, he added. "The fire broke out at tin-shed warehouses of furniture, decoration material and a car garage in the afternoon. More than 10 water tankers were pressed into action and the fire was doused," the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

PTI

