Mumbai: A level 2 fire broke out on Thursday at the residential Hiranandani area, located in Mumbai's Powai. The fire started at the Haiko Supermarket, in the main street of the area, with no casualties or injuries having been noted at the time of filing this report. As per civic officials, the fire started at around 6:15 am in the morning. At least 12 fire engines rushed to the spot after receiving inputs. Efforts to douse the blaze are currently on.

Also read: Bus catches fire as fire crackers were burst on its roof, MVA orders probe