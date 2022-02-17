Bhiwandi (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Thursday morning following which the factory was completely gutted in the blaze. The incident took place at the Dharia Dyeing factory, which is located in the Mithpada area near Bhiwandi. After the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Fire breaks out at Bhiwandi dyeing factory, no casualty reported

The fire destroyed millions of pieces of cloth, yarn and machinery stored in the factory. It took around two-and-a-half hours for the fire brigade to completely put off the fire.

No casualties were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police registered a case in this connection and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident in January, a massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in the Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra but there was no casualty was reported.

Similarly, a power loom factory was gutted in a major fire in the wee hours of January 17. Two fire engines of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) were rushed to the spot. The fire was finally doused after five hours.

