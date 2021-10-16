Thane (Maharashtra): A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane on late Friday night. Four to five fire engines have been pressed into action. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported. The firefighting operation is underway. In another incident, a major fire broke out on the premises of a residential society in Nehru Nagar of Mumbai's Kurla in which 20 bikes were gutted in the blaze. There were no reports of casualties in the incident.

