Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday afternoon. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

One person died in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Qurshi Dedhia(46). 22 patients admitted to the Parakh Hospital were shifted to another hospital after they complained of difficulty in breathing due to the fire incident in Juno's Pizza restaurant located in the nearby Vishwas building, Mumbai Fire Service said.

Meanwhile, at least two workers were injured after a fire broke out in an air filter company near the Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

According to the Pune Fire Department, as many as six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Fire breaks out in an air filter company near the Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in Pune. Six fire tenders have reached the spot. Two workers were injured, " said the Fire Department. (With Agency Inputs)