Solapur: There is nothing unusual in protests in a democratic country over various issues. But when a protest demonstration is held over the alleged lack of brides in a district by unmarried men dressed as grooms is held it definitely draws eyeballs.

This is exactly what happened in the Solapur district of Maharashtra recently. Locals witnessed the unique scene of a group of unmarried men dressed as grooms and riding on decked-up horses marching towards the district Collectorate. They demanded that the district administration has to find them brides for marriages.

The protest was led by the chairman of Kranti Jyoti Parishad president Ramesh Baraskar. A huge crowd was gathered to see the unique march. Bhaskar said that in Maharashtra the number of women is very less compared to women and the situation is even more alarming in the Solapur district.

"In our country, only Kerala has more girls than boys. While in Maharashtra, the number of women is very less compared to men. The situation in the Solapur district is getting worse. The government has introduced the PCPNDT Act for this purpose, however, the Act is not strictly enforced. So the men in the district do not get girls for marriage," he added.

"The men are under the age group of 25 to 40. They ae frustrated with not getting a girl even though they are educated," Baraskar said.