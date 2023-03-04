Mumbai: Mumbai: The establishment of the Sisters Library in Mumbai's Dharavi slum by Darjeeling born Akwithami is a remarkable achievement, particularly in a society where women's rights are often ignored or overlooked. This library stands out as a beacon of hope for those who seek to challenge the prevailing narrative of women's roles and their contributions to society.

Akwithami's decision to focus on books written by women is significant as it highlights the importance of amplifying women's voices in a world that is predominantly male-dominated. The Sisters Library, while celebrating the literary contributions of women writers, also serves as a space for anyone who wants to read and learn. Its non-discriminatory policy towards readers, irrespective of gender, is noteworthy as it reflects the values of inclusivity and equality.

The library's founder, Akwithami, has a deep understanding of the challenges that women face in a patriarchal society. Her own experiences of racial discrimination during her childhood have contributed to her commitment to promoting social justice through her work. Her efforts to establish the Dharavi Art Room and Sisters Library are evidence of her dedication to making a positive change in the lives of those around her.

The collection of books in the Sisters Library is diverse and includes works by women writers from various countries, cultures, and backgrounds. This collection provides readers with a unique opportunity to explore different perspectives on life, society, and culture. Moreover, it serves as a platform for women writers to showcase their talent and creativity.

The Sisters Library is not just a place to read books but a space for community building and empowerment. Through the Sister Radio podcast channel and Sister Times magazine, Akwithami has created additional platforms for women to express themselves and share their experiences. These initiatives have also provided opportunities for women to learn new skills, such as podcasting and journalism.

The Sisters Library has become a valuable asset to the Dharavi community, and its influence has spread beyond the slum. The library has become a symbol of hope and inspiration for many women who seek to challenge gender stereotypes and pursue their passions. It is an excellent example of how one person's vision can create a positive impact on society.

In conclusion, the Sisters Library in Mumbai's Dharavi slum is a remarkable initiative that celebrates the literary contributions of women writers and artists. Akwithami's commitment to promoting social justice through her work has resulted in the creation of a unique space for learning, community building, and empowerment. The Sisters Library is not just a library but a symbol of hope and inspiration for many women, highlighting the importance of amplifying women's voices and perspectives.

