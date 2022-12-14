Mumbai (Maharashtra): An NRI living in London fell for a Pakistani girl and sent divorce notice to his wife now living in India. Rajkumar Jain hailing from Nahoor East, Mumbai, runs his own shop in London, married for 15 years and father of two. Things changed after he fell in love with Pakistani girl Heera Malik following which, he has decided to divorce his wife.

Rajkumar married Shweta on February 20, 2008, after which they moved to London. Rajkumar owns an Ayurvedic medical store while his wife Shweta worked as a beautician in London. Three years ago, Rajkumar fell in love with Heera Mallik and was in an illicit relationship with her. When Shweta came to know about her husband's extramarital affair, she objected to it.

Upset over her husband, Shweta came back to India. Now, Rajkumar has sent a divorce notice to Shweta stating that he wanted to live with Heera. Shweta and her father Sukhlal Jain have filed a complaint and a case has been registered at the police station after which a team of Malad police reached Rajkumar Jain's house in Nahoor for investigation.

Talking to the media, Sukhlal said, "Heera Malik used to work in Rajkumar's shop in London and they came close in the last 3 years. Rajkumar always supported Heera and ignored Shweta. He used to mentally torture Shweta." Sukhlal also accused Rajkumar of talking to Heera for several hours over the phone and ignoring his family.

Sukhlal said, "Rajkumar and Shweta have two children, a 14-year-old daughter, and an eight-year-old son, but Rajkumar has forgotten everything and is only focusing on Heera. All we want is justice for my daughter so that even if they separate, she can lead a comfortable life."