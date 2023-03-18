Thane: The farmers in Maharashtra called off their protest after getting assurances from the state government. The Eknath Shinde government has met 70 percent of their demands, former MLA JP Gavit said adding that the farmers have henceforth decided to call off their protests.

The farmers' foot march entered its seventh day on Saturday despite the death of a farmer on Friday who took part in the protest. It has been reported that many participants have taken ill in the protest march. Thousands of farmers and tribals under the banner Kisan Morcha embarked on a 200 km foot march from Dindori in Nashik on Sunday to put forth their demands to the government.

The farmers' foot march has reached Thane district's Vasind town. Their demands include resolving pending issues of forest land, issues related to the Gharkul scheme, guarantee price for farm produce, a waiver for electricity bills as well as loan waiver.

The 58-year-old deceased farmer was hospitalised in Shahpur on Friday afternoon. He came back to the protest site when he felt better. However, after dinner, Jadhav vomited and started feeling unwell. The farmer was rushed to Shahapur hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The farmers are presently camping for three days in Washind. The local administration has arranged a temporary cloth tent for their stay.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has already held discussions with a farmers' delegation over their several issues like forest rights, encroachment of forest land, transfer of land belonging to temple trusts and grazing grounds to cultivators for farming. Shinde appealed to farmers to withdraw their protest. He also said that the decisions taken in the meeting will be implemented immediately.

Meanwhile, farmer leader JP Gavit said on Friday evening, "CM Eknath Shinde has kept his statement before the Vidhan Sabha, we have not received its copy yet. Once we get it, will show it to our people and hold talks. Following this, we will decide if we have to continue the protest or go back."