Jalna (Maharashtra): The outbreak of Lumpy Skin disease has caused the death of cattle across the country. Sixteen cattle died of Lumpy skin disease in Roshangaon of Jalna Badnapur taluka. As the officials turned their backs, the angry farmer sent a letter written in his own blood to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The spread of Lumpy skin disease has become the cause of the death of a dozen cattle in the district.

Krishna Kharat, a farmer, said "50 cattle died due to Lumpy Skin disease in the district, 16 animals are from Roshan village alone till October 11. In the letter written with his blood was sent by Krishna Kharat on behalf of villagers to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Kharat said that there is a total of 749 cattle in the village. At present 201 animals are infected with the disease, while 16 animals died.

Kharat alleged in his letter that the responsible government officials have turned their backs on them. That is why the villagers have demanded that the government order investigation into the deaths and render justice to the villagers.