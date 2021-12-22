Mumbai: The first day of the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was marked with chaos after the opposition BJP got angry over Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav's mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis fumed over the incident and demanded an apology, while other BJP MLAs supporting former CM. Later on, Jadhav apologized for the mimicry.

Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav mimicked Prime Minister Modi, mentioning PM Modi's promise of Rs 15 lakh in every Indian's bank account. The act did not go down well with the opposition party and soon heated arguments ensued between the ruling party and the opposition in the House. The opposition took an aggressive stand and demanded the suspension of Jadhav.

Opposition leaders called for a boycott of the assembly after Jadhav imitated PM Modi. Opposition leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Sudhir Mungatiwar took an aggressive stand and demanded that Bhaskar Jadhav should apologize or be suspended.

Meanwhile, the Shakti Bill was tabled in the state legislature. The bill proposes stringent punishment for crimes against women and children.

Also read: Anti-conversion bill to be taken up for consideration in Karnataka Assembly tomorrow