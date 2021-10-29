Mumbai (Maharashtra): A non-bailable warrant has been issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case by a court in Thane, Maharashtra. The case will be heard on October 29. Chief judicial magistrate RJ Tamble issued the order to Thane Nagar Police Station on October 26. Singh's case is registered at Thane Nagar police station.

On October 28, Mumbai police said that the application for a non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh was moved by the Crime Branch in the Sessions Court. The Crime Branch claimed that Param Bir Singh is untraceable.

Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze and others were booked under a case of extortion on July 23 at Goregaon Police Station. The Mumbai Crime Branch had taken over the case. On Tuesday, a bailable warrant was issued against Param Bir Singh by Chandiwal Judicial Commission, as per reports.

The complainant Bimal Agrawal, a builder-cum-hotelier had raised the allegation that the IPS officer extorted Rs 9 lakh from him. The money was to avert raids on two bars and restaurants with which Agarwal was in partnership. Furthermore, Agarwal also alleged that Singh persuaded him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs 2.92 lakh for them. As per the complainant, the incident happened between January 2020 and March 2021. Dismissed police officers Sachin Waze, Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Pate were also named in the case, reports said.

After Sachin Waze was arrested in the Antillia Bomb Scare case, Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guard. Later, Param Bir Singh came up with the allegation that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 core from hotels and bars in Mumbai. The allegation led to Deskmukh's resignation even though he had refuted it.

Also read: We have case where complainant has gone missing: Uddhav Thackeray's dig at Param Bir Singh