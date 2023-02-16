Nagpur: Unable to cope with academic stress, a 22-year-old student died by suicide by throwing himself in front of a moving train at Godhani on Thursday. Yash Mane, who was pursuing a Master's in Computer Application (MCA), was under stress as he had not prepared well for the examinations. He was scheduled to appear for a paper in the MCA course today. His family said Yash's preparations were not up to his expectations and as a result of which he was being driven into depression. Yash left home on Wednesday night without informing anyone. After finding him absent from home for a long time, the worried family members lodged a missing complaint with the police.

On being informed about an accident on the railway track, the police went to the spot and recovered a body. Yash's family was called for identification and they confirmed that it was him. The incident has left the family shocked. The Manakpur police registered a case in this connection. Yash's family said he was a brilliant student since his childhood and would always excel in all exams. However, he could not prepare well for the MCA exams.

Though his family members constantly encouraged him and asked him not to panic, Yash continued getting depressed for fear of not performing well. Unable to take on the academic pressure, he finally died by suicide, his family said. The incident comes days after another youth, named Vivek Babarao Kunkar, died by suicide by hanging himself to death in the bathroom of the hospital where he was admitted. Vivek, who was suffering from piles underwent surgery at a private hospital. Despite treatment, Vivek's condition did not improve and unable to bear the continuous pain, he died by suicide.