Mumbai: Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena spokesperson Kishori Pednekar claimed to have received a death threat via a letter on Wednesday. The letter, Pednekar said, threatened to kill her, her husband and their son once "the government falls" and "a new government comes to power". Notably, this is not the first time for the Shiv Sena leader to be facing such a threat.

The note, it is learnt, also contains the use of obscene language. She subsequently lodged a complaint with Mumbai's Byculla Police Station, according to news agency PTI. The sender identified himself as one Vijendra Mhatre from Uran, in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Pednekar also stated that she had received a similar letter from the same sender in December, 2021.

Mumbai currently does not have a Mayor. The state, meanwhile, has been going through political turmoil for the past several days, as rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by dissident legislator Eknath Shinde have been camping in Guwahati amid the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government facing a power crisis.