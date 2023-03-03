Thane: A 65-year-old man was killed after a heated argument that started because the deceased had accidentally stepped on the foot of the accused's father in a hurry on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in the luggage compartment of the Kalyan-Titwala local train in Thane. The accused has been arrested. A murder case has been registered against him in Kalyan Lohmarg police station.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Yadav, aged 50, resident of Vasind. The deceased, Baban Hande Deshmukh, a native of Attali village near Ambivali railway station. Deshmukh had come to the ration office in Kalyan West on Thursday morning to make corrections in name. Following this, he came to Kalyan railway station to leave for Ambivali.

The accused, Yadav, was travelling with his father in a local luggage compartment. Both of them were travelling from CST to Titwala railway station. Deshmukh boarded the train hurriedly as soon as the train arrived at the railway station. At this moment, he accidentally stepped on Yadav's father's feet owing to the crowd.

An argument broke out between the two which worsened further. This led to Yadav beating up Deshpande and hitting his head which ultimately led to his demise. On seeing Deshpande lying in a pool of blood and grievously injured some passengers took hold of Yadav and handed over him to the police. The doctors declared him brought dead. The police registered a case against Yadav under section 302 of the IPC based on a complaint lodged by the son of the deceased. The Railway Police informed that the accused will be produced in the Kalyan Railway Court on Friday.