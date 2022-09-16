Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), while replying to the bail application of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday, said Sanjay Raut played a major role in the money laundering case related to Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted "behind the curtains". A detailed hearing on this bail application will be held on September 19.

Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1 in this case and is currently in judicial custody. He has moved the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases for bail. The ED, in its reply, denied Raut's contention that the action against him arose from malice or political vendetta.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl, a tenement, and related financial transactions involving his wife and associates. Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as Patra Chawl, in suburban Goregaon is spread over 47 acres and houses 67 tenant families.

In 2007, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), a government agency, assigned a redevelopment contract for the Chawl to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a sister company of HDIL (Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd). The agreement was signed between GAPCL, MHADA, and the tenant, but even after 14 years, the agreement remained on paper.

According to the agreement between the three, GACPL was supposed to build 672 flats for the tenants and also give some flats to MHADA. But as per ED's claim, Pravin Raut, who is close to Sanjay Raut and other directors of GAPCL, did not construct a house for even one of the 672 tenants. Instead, they sold the land to nine private developers for Rs 901.79 crore.

According to the claim made by the ED, a scam of Rs 1,039.79 crore was made through the illegal activities of GAPCL. Pravin Raut received Rs 100 crore from HDIL, which was later diverted to different accounts. The accounts belong to Pravin Raut's family members and businessmen, including Sanjay Raut's family, the ED said.

In 2010, Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri deposited Rs 83 lakh in Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut's account. The ED has claimed that Varsha used this amount to buy a house in Dadar. Varsha Raut transferred Rs 55 lakh to Madhuri after the investigation started. During this period, eight plots were bought in Alibaug near Kihim Beach in the name of Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar. Swapna Patkar is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close friend of Sanjay Raut.

In this land transaction, apart from the registered price, cash was also paid to the seller of the land. Later, the properties of Pravin Raut and his related persons were seized, informed the ED. After two summons, Sanjay Raut did not appear for questioning, after which the ED raided his house on Sunday morning itself. After a day-long interrogation, Sanjay Raut was detained and later arrested. The ED had earlier seized Raut's properties in Dadar and Alibaug and arrested Raut.