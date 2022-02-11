Mumbai (Maharashtra): As the Karnataka College hijab ban has snowballed into a controversy, a similar rule in the prospectus and regulations of a college in Maharashtra is likely to spark controversy. According to the rules prescribed in the prospectus of MMP Shah College, an affiliate of SNDT Women's University, no girl student is allowed to enter college wearing a burqa, it has also asked the students to maintain the decorum of the college.

However, according to the principal of the college Lina Raje, such a rule was already in place in the college, which, however, has been taken out of the context. "Your face is your identity and it is forbidden in college to cover it, " she said.

Samajwadi Party MLA Raees Sheikh expressed his views on the issue and said that the college administration should change its rules. "If there are such rules in colleges in Maharashtra, then we are against it. We want the college administration to change the rules in time. We also want the Maharashtra government to pay attention to this."

Protests for and against the hijab had intensified in parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday after the state government last week issued an order, making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges.

