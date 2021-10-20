Mumbai: In a major crackdown, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized heroin worth Rs 22 crore from a woman drug peddler at Sion area in Mumbai on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off that seven kilogrammes of heroin will be arriving in Mumbai, the anti-narcotics squad of Mumbai Police raided Sion area on Tuesday night. The woman was arrested by Ghatkopar squad led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

Also read: Four held for murder of NRI businessman in Hyderabad