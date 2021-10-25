Mumbai: Actor Arman Kohli has moved to Bombay High Court seeking bail after the same was earlier rejected by Special Court on October 14.

Reportedly, the actor's bail application stated that despite sufficient interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, a connection with the alleged offence was not found.

Chate and associates, the actor's advocates have moved the plea for urgent hearing before Justice Nitin Sambre. It is likely to be heard on October 26, 2021.

As per the NCB's claim, 25 grams of mephedrone was seized from a man and subsequently, Kohli’s residence was raided and 1.2 gm of cocaine was seized in July. Along with five others including alleged peddlers, the actor was arrested. The central agency also claimed to have found incriminating evidence such as photographs and chats related to an international drug cartel in Kholi's phone.

Kholi was booked under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, reports said. The actor had participated in Big Boss, reality show. He also appeared in films like Jaani Dushman and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among others.

