Nagpur: A unique technology for providing ensuring food supply to the armed forces has been put on display at the DRDO-Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Mysuru at the ongoing 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) at the Amravati Road Campus of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) in Nagpur.

Terming the 'Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MRE)' ration technology draws attention as they are “terrain-specific” and suitable for use by the troops in operational and combat situations as well as for various expeditions and missions undertaken on land and sea.

Apart from that the exhibition has specially prepared Meals-Ready-to-Eat ration by DFRL for astronauts going to space as part of India's aspirational mission "Gaganyaan". The meals included tomato rice, vegetable pulao, sooji halwa, khichdi, combo meals like white rice and dal, and ready-to-drink packets of pineapple juice.

Meals-Ready-To-Eat [MRE] does not require any cooking since the contents are thermally processed and can be consumed readily after being warmed if required. "These are ready to eat, ready to reconstitute, and bars that can be used by armed forces on different terrains. Every terrain has a different kind of requirement and to achieve these requirements these MREs had been prepared." a DFRL official told ETV Bharat.

"Apart from that along with ISRO, DFRL has also prepared food for astronauts who are supposed to go into space as part of mission Gaganyaan considering their functional and nutritional requirements in space," the official added.

The DFRL Mysuru, established in 1961, was assigned to cater to the needs of varied foods of the Indian Army, Navy, Air force, and paramilitary forces. Their aim is to design lightweight convenient packed food with longer shelf-life under varying climatic conditions.