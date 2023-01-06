Nagpur: Pune-based Research and Development Establishment, which is one of the units of DRDO, has put up a stall at the 108th National Science Congress in Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Nagpur. Among the items on display is its latest development--the 'Confined Space Remotely Operated Vehicle'--this can be put into use for removing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from cramped areas like a railway coach or an aircraft and then dumping them in a remote place--it is equipped with different modes in which it can fire the circuit of an IED by using a water jet disrupter reducing the chances of the explosion, said an official present at the exhibition.

It can scan, handles and removes hazardous objects and also climb stairs and negotiates steep slopes. The idea is to ease the load of the foot soldier. During operations, soldiers have to carry ammunition, ration and other equipment on their backs. Instead, the robot can do the job of carrying the load for an entire group in action, added the official. It is now at the transfer of technology (ToT) stage after which the industry can take up mass production, said officials of the establishment.