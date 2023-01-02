Beed: A case has been registered against a doctor and his seven relatives for allegedly abusing and torturing his 29-year-old wife in Parli of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday. The doctor, a BHMS graduate, who is a private practitioner in Parli, was abusing his wife and having an unnatural physical relationship with her. On Monday, the doctor raped her and threw her out of the house. Due to the constant harassment, the wife lodged a complaint against her husband, including his seven relatives, at the Parli Rural Police Station.

Also read: Man rapes 13-year-old girl on pretext of audition in Pune

Following her complaint, the police registered a case under sections 377, 498 A, 323, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A policeman said, "We are investigating the case. The accused and his seven relatives are absconding. A search is on to nab them."