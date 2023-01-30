Kopargaon (Maharashtra): A gold-plated brass throne was donated to the Saibaba temple by Sai devotees of Hyderabad. Devotees Kirti Gopikrishnan and Kalpana Anandji have been accorded a warm welcome upon their arrival at Kumbhari village in Maharashtra. S Gopikrishnan donated a gold-plated brass throne worth Rs 7 lakhs and Kalpana Anandji donated a silver cap for Saibaba. Earlier, Gopikrishnan donated an idol of Sai Baba worth Rs 5 lakhs for the temple. A grand programme was organised at Raghaveshwar temple on the occasion. The Sai Baba temple was located on the premises of the Raghaveshwar temple.

Also read: Indian origin UK businessman donates diamond crown to Shirdi temple

Guruvarya Shivananda Giri Ji Maharaj and Mahant Raghaveshwaranand Giri Ji Maharaj delivered sermons on the occasion. Kirti Gopikrishnan said that they were overwhelmed by the hospitality and welcome of the Kumbhari residents and that Sai Baba allowed him to serve. Earlier, a gold crown worth Rs 46.70 lakhs was donated to Saibaba Sansthan by Sai devotees of Bengaluru.

The devotees, Raja Dutta and Shivani Dutta, donated the crown. Meanwhile, devotees thronged Shirdi to start the New Year by having a darshan of Sai Baba. Devotees stood in serpentine queues to have a darshan of Sai Baba on the eve of the New Year. Lakhs of devotees flocked to Shirdi to bid farewell to 2022 and have a darshan of Sai before ushering in the New Year 2023. Many devotees from across the country throng Shirdi to have a darshan of Saibaba. The majority of devotees come from Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.