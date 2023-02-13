Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): A gold necklace worth Rs 30 lakhs was donated to Saibaba Sansthan by Sai devotees of Hyderabad on Sunday. The devotees Rajalakshmi Bhupal and Kamepalli Bhupal from Hyderabad donated the necklace. The devotees offered a gold necklace, along with a silver plate and glass. The plate weighs 1.178 kg worth around Rs 31,000

Later, the Bhupal family was felicitated with a shawl on behalf of Sai Sansthan. Many officials, including Tushar Shelke, Public Relations Officer, were present on the occasion. The family offered prayers at the Shirdi Sansthan. Speaking on the occasion, Kamepalli Bhupal said, "I have been successful in my business." "I had come to Shirdi with my husband and son for darshan as and our wishes have been fulfilled. My son is also a devotee of Saibaba," Rajalakshmi Bhupal said.

Earlier, a devotee from New Delhi came to Shirdi with his family and donated a gold flute weighing 100 grams. The cost of the flute is Rs 4.85 lakhs and it had two gold chains dangling at the end of the flute. The family believed that Sai Baba is an incarnation of Lord Krishna and so they donated a flute. Meanwhile, last year, a devotee from Chennai donated over Rs 2 crore worth of gold ornaments to Lord Balaji. The donor said that the exact value of the ornaments is Rs 2.45 crore. Saroja Suryanarayanana handed over the ornaments to TTD EO.